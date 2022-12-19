Protect Your Pet From These Christmas Time Holiday Hazards

Do you have your Christmas tree up yet? I would say that 98.1% of us have our Tannenbaum up and decorated. If you are a new pet owner, there are some things that you need to know.

Get our free mobile app

I have some friends that got a kitten in November and she is the adventurous type. One evening, while they were at church, the kitty decided to climb the Christmas tree and ended up bringing the whole thing down.

It was funny because nothing was broken and no one got hurt including the cat. In reality, it could have been much worse in so many ways. My friends decided that they better do something to prevent that from happening again.

Protecting Your Pets From These Christmas Time Hazards

If you want a holly jolly holiday (and not an unmerry Christmas) for everyone, you'll want to keep your furry friends away from these yuletide hazards because i's funny...until it isn't.

If you have a live Christmas tree, it could have water chemicals that can cause vomiting and diarrhea in cats and dogs. This makes for an unpleasant time for pet and humans. If it's mild, feed a bland diet for a few day, if it's worse, see a veterinarian.

Poinsettias and mistletoe berries will give cats and dogs an upset stomach. The biggest thing to be afraid of if your a cat owner are lilies. Even a nibble could cause the cat to have kidney failure.

Ask my friends and they'll tell you, cats LOVE ribbon and tinsel. The downside is they get sick after eating them, and that is a present you don't want to find under your Christmas tree.

Finally, if you have string lights (and who doesn't), you may want to unplug then while you're away. If your pets start to chew on them they could electrocute themselves and your kids DON'T NEED TO SEE THAT!