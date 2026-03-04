If you shop at Price Chopper, you now have a great way to help support your local community when you are checking out at the register. Throughout the month of March, Price Chopper is asking customers to round up their purchase total to the nearest dollar to help raise money for local United Way chapters.

How the Round-Up Donation Works

The fundraiser runs now through March 31st at Price Chopper stores. When you check out, you’ll have the option to round up your total to the next dollar. For example, if your grocery bill is $18.47, you can round it up to $19, with the extra cents going directly to United Way programs. While each donation may seem like a small amount, those small contributions can add up fast and make a big time impact.

Helping Local Families and Communities

The money raised during the campaign will support United Way programs that help take care of important community needs. These programs support things like: Food insecurity, Housing stability, Access to education, Childcare assistance, Financial support programs for families. United Way works with many nonprofit organizations to make sure help reaches the people who need it the most.

Donations Stay in Local Communities

One part of the campaign that I love is that the funds raised stay in our community. When customers donate at their neighborhood Price Chopper, the money goes toward helping people in our area. So rounding up just a few cents at checkout can help fund programs that support families and individuals who need assistance.

