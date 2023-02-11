Is New York About To Ban Plastic Silverware?

A new law impacting New York City in July has the rest of the state wondering if and when the law will be implemented everywhere else.

Get our free mobile app

When a person orders take-out, they have the option to check a little box stating that they don’t want any plastic silverware included with their order but it won’t be long before that little box isn’t even an option for those ordering in New York City.

Last week, New York City Mayor Eric Adams signed a law that prohibits both restaurants and food delivery services from including plastic silverware, napkins, and condiment packages with food orders unless a customer specifically requests them to be included.

SEE ALSO: New York State Stomps Down on Social Media Hate Speech

The law has been nicknamed “Skip the Stuff” and it was introduced in June of 2022 and passed through the legislature this year. The law piggybacks on an executive order signed in 2019 by former New York City Mayor Bill DeBlasio in which he required city agencies to work together to find a way to combat plastic silverware.

READ MORE: New York State Law Now Bans Certain Types Of Laundry Detergent

It isn’t just New York City attempting to cut back on waste. New York state, as a whole, enacted the bag ban in 2020 which prevents the use of single-use plastic bags such as those found in grocery stores. In 2021, New York State passed a law banning restaurants from giving customers non-compostable straws and drink stirrers.

New York City has been notorious for rolling out laws with the rest of the state eventually following suit which is why the rest of New York is watching to see how things go with the “Skip the Stuff” law to gage whether or not the rest of the state will also adopt it.

26 Iconic New York Foods That Make Our Mouths Drool There is no food comparable to New York food and we're here to prove it with 26 New York dishes that will make your eyes grow big and your mouth water.

Have You Seen Them? These 16 Kids Have Gone Missing in New York in 2023 Since January 1, 2023, these 16 children have gone missing in the state of New York.