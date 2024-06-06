Are you a pet owner, like me, in the Empire State? Well, it looks like we might have to pay extra attention to our furry friends' health. According to a recent report by Forbes, New York has found itself in the seventh spot on the list of riskiest states for pet illnesses. Whoops!

New York has quite a bit of giardia going around, and it's affecting our cats and dogs. Dogs in New York face an increased risk of Lyme disease because of tick bites. There were 122 reported cases of rabies in cats in the Empire State in 2023,which is almost five times higher than the study's average of 25 cases per year. Yikes!

Central New York stands out as the area with the highest risk for ticks and tick-borne illnesses, with Green Lakes being the prime breeding ground for these pesky parasites. Those pets need extra protection because of these health risks.

So, which states were even worse than New York when it comes to the pet illness risk? West Virginia, Rhode Island, New Jersey, Kentucky, Maine, and Oklahoma took the top spots. On the other side, if you ever want to move to the safest state for pet health, then you'll have to travel west to Nevada!

For all of us pet parents out there, we need to keep a close eye on our furry friends health to help them lead a happy and healthy life. You can go here to see the complete report.

