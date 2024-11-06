A squirrel named Peanut, renowned for his social media presence as a beloved pet squirrel, was recently seized and euthanized by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC). The incident, which occurred at the animal sanctuary of Mark Longo in Pine City, has ignited a wave of public outcry and a promise of future action from Longo.

Longo, who adopted Peanut as an orphaned squirrel seven years ago after its mother was killed in New York City, expressed his shock and grief following the seizure and subsequent euthanization of Peanut and a rescued raccoon named Fred by the state authorities.

Sources claim that in collaboration with the Chemung County Health Department, the DEC confiscated the animals after receiving reports of alleged illegal wildlife possession and concerns regarding their safety.

According to state regulations, individuals must obtain a license to keep wild animals, a process Longo was reportedly undergoing to certify Peanut as an educational animal. The DEC defended its actions, stating that Peanut had bitten someone involved in the investigation, prompting the decision to euthanize both Peanut and Fred for rabies testing. Longo contested the claim, insisting that he did not witness Peanut biting anyone during the search at his residence.

In a statement, Longo vowed to take a stand against the DEC's actions and the state's handling of the situation, emphasizing that he and his supporters would not let the matter go unnoticed. While he refrained from divulging specific details about his intended course of action, Longo made it clear that he would seek justice for Peanut and Fred.

The loss of Peanut, who had garnered a sizeable online following with posts showcasing his playful antics and adorable demeanor on platforms like Instagram and TikTok, has left Longo and the community reeling. The sudden removal and euthanization of this animal without proper quarantine has raised questions about the DEC's response to the situation and the enforcement of wildlife ownership regulations in New York.

The DEC has yet to address the concerns and statements raised by Longo and others regarding the handling of the case.

