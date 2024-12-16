New York’s All Time Most Prolific Serial Killer

Joel Rifkin may not be as infamous as Ted Bundy or John Wayne Gacy. Still, his notoriety as one of the most prolific serial killers in American history is bone-chilling.

Responsible for the deaths of at least nine women, many of whom were sex workers, Rifkin's reign of terror spread fear across New York and its surrounding areas. His gruesome crimes, spanning for several years, shocked the nation and left a haunting legacy that continues to send shivers down the spine of those who delve into his horrifying story.

The Early Victims

Rifkin's first known murder took place in February of 1989, when he brutally killed Heidi Balch in his home in East Meadow, New York. After her death, Rifkin subjected her body to extreme mutilation and disposal, leaving her remains scattered across different locations. It was only in 2013 that Balch's remains were identified, by which time Rifkin had claimed the lives of many more victims.

Rifkin's early aspirations to start his own landscaping business led to the acquisition of a van and trailer, which he also used for his nefarious deeds. Under the guise of his legitimate work, he embarked on a spree of violence, preying on vulnerable women, leaving a trail of horror in his wake.

Methodical and Chilling Crimes

Operating under the facade of a landscaping business, Rifkin meticulously planned the execution and disposal of his victims. He acquired trucks and rented storage space to hide his tools of death and keep souvenirs from each killing, usually in the form of jewelry or clothing taken from the victims. Throughout the early 1990s, Rifkin continued to claim more victims, disposing of their bodies in various ghastly ways, leaving a trail of terror and tragedy.

The Reign of Terror and Final Capture

Rifkin's depraved acts continued, including the purchase of steel drums to dispose of his victims' bodies by dumping them into nearby rivers. His reign of terror only ended when his last victim, Tiffany Bresciani, was found dead in the back of his pickup truck. This ultimately led to Rifkin's arrest in 1993, and he was subsequently convicted of nine counts of second-degree murder and sentenced to 203 years in prison.

Legacy of Fear

Joel Rifkin's shocking and disturbing crimes earned him notoriety that transcended prison walls. Despite his imprisonment, his notoriety compelled authorities to keep him segregated from the general prison population. His haunting legacy extended to the media, as he was consulted for opinions about other serial killers who haunted the same Long Island area that he also terrorized.

