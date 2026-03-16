If you live in New York State, you or someone you know may be facing challenges in finding stable, meaningful work as a person with a disability. While workplaces have become more accessible in recent years, the reality is that many New Yorkers with disabilities are still struggling to make ends meet. Advocates across the state are calling on lawmakers to do more; your voice could be part of that push for change.

Recent data shows that too many people in the disabled community continue to face economic hardship. It’s a problem that affects families, neighborhoods, and the future of our state. So what can be done to help you, or someone you care about, find stable, meaningful work?

Disability and Poverty: The Numbers in New York

A report from the New York State Comptroller highlighted a troubling gap. In 2024, about 25 percent of New Yorkers with disabilities were living below the poverty line.

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That statistic has prompted disability rights groups to call for policy changes aimed at breaking down barriers that still exist in the workforce. While accessibility improvements have helped, advocates say employment opportunities and support services still fall short for many people.

How More Rehabilitation Counselors Could Open Doors

One proposal gaining attention in Albany would increase the number of certified rehabilitation counselors available to help people with disabilities navigate the workforce. Dr. Sharon McLennon-Wier, executive director of the Center for Independence of the Disabled New York, says these counselors can play a critical role.

Dr. McLennon-Wier explained that these professionals specialize in helping individuals with disabilities work through the challenges that can make employment difficult. That includes mental health support, adjusting to life changes related to disability, and identifying career paths that match a person’s abilities and goals.

If you or a loved one is looking for work, more counselors could mean more guidance, encouragement, and a clearer path to opportunities you may not have considered before.

The Push to End Sub-Minimum Wages for Disabled Workers

Another proposal being discussed would eliminate sub-minimum wages for workers when the lower pay rate is tied to age or disability.

Think about this: Would you accept being paid less just because of a disability? Advocates argue that this practice only reinforces economic inequality. Changing the law could help lift more New Yorkers with disabilities out of poverty and ensure everyone gets equal pay for equal work.

Nonprofit Service Providers Struggle with Financial Delays

Even as lawmakers debate these proposals, nonprofits that provide services to people with disabilities are facing a major hurdle of their own.

Many of these organizations rely on state contracts to fund programs that help people find jobs, access training, and receive support services. However, reports show the state currently owes millions of dollars in delayed reimbursements to nonprofit providers. Data from the State Comptroller indicates that more than 5,000 contracts between the state and nonprofits were processed late.

How Delayed State Payments Jeopardize Disability Services

Some nonprofit organizations say they have had to take out loans just to keep operating while they wait for the state to pay what is owed. Others are covering interest costs themselves, putting additional strain on already tight budgets.

Governor Kathy Hochul vetoed a bill that would have strengthened deadlines for those reimbursements. McLennon-Wier says that the decision could have serious consequences for organizations that communities depend on. She noted that some contractors are waiting one to two years for payment, something most nonprofits simply cannot sustain.

When those organizations close their doors, you may feel the impact directly. That might mean lost services, job programs, or community support that you or your neighbors rely on.

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Why These Changes Matter for You and Your Community

In many communities across New York, nonprofits fill gaps where local governments may lack the resources to provide services themselves. That includes job training, employment counseling, and programs that help people with disabilities live independently.

For advocates, improving employment opportunities isn’t just about economics. It’s about your dignity, independence, and making sure you and every New Yorker have a fair shot at building a stable future.

As lawmakers consider the bills now before them, disability rights groups hope the conversation leads to real changes that help more people find meaningful work and financial stability.

Five Things Banned or Illegal in New York These are five things that New York has either banned or made illegal in the state in the last five years. Gallery Credit: Traci Taylor