Earlier this month (September 8th) was International Literacy Day, and TikTok decided to find the top libraries in the U.S. Who knew that TikTok would become the go-to place for showcasing the most enchanting libraries, with hashtags like #BookTok and #LibraryTok..

From the Library of Congress to the Beinecke Rare Book and Manuscript Library, these literary treasures have captured the hearts of readers and travel aficionados alike.

Stephen A Schwarzman Building: Where Literary Magic Happens

Let's start with the Stephen A. Schwarzman Building in New York City, coming in #4 on TikTok's list. With its Beaux-Arts architecture and Hollywood fame (think "Ghostbusters"), this library is a must see for anyone coming to the Big Apple.

The pink Tennessee marble-carved lion guardians (Patience and Fortitude), will welcome you as you step into the Rose Main Reading Room, the perfect place for book lovers and architecture enthusiasts alike.

Brooklyn Public Library: Unwind and Immerse Yourself in Literature

Heading over to Brooklyn is the Brooklyn Public Library, grabbing the #7 spot on TikTok's list. The Central Library looks like an open book from above, and it underwent an Art Deco makeover in 2019 that turned it into a calming retreat. With its honey-toned oak, chic seating, and a serene atmosphere, it's perfect for escaping the hustle and bustle of the city and getting lost in your favorite book.

The Morgan Library and Museum: A Gem in the Heart of NYC

Last but not least, The Morgan Library and Museum in the heart of New York City took the #10 position. Stepping into this library is like walking into a giant Fabergé egg, with its triple-tier bookcases and exquisite manuscripts that will leave you in awe.

Despite the entry fee, the library's architecture and rich literary collection are well worth the visit for book lovers and history buffs alike. You can see the rest of TikTok's favorite U.S. libraries here.

