New York is known for its fast-paced lifestyle, but did you know it's also one of the luckiest states in America? According to a recent study by GamblingSites.com, New York has been ranked as the sixth-luckiest state in the country, with an index score of 72.40 out of 100.

To figure out this ranking, the team at GamblingSites.com looked into different factors that contribute to luck in each state. They analyzed the number of lottery winners, life expectancy, car accidents, natural disasters, and crime rates to gauge the overall luck of residents.

Lottery wins were adjusted to reflect the number of winners per 10 million people, for a fair comparison across all states. Crime and car accident rates were gathered per 100,000 people. Natural disaster data was obtained from the Red Cross disaster preparation page, taking into account the different types of disasters each state is exposed to.

Life expectancy was another factor, as it provided a look into the overall well-being of residents. Each state was ranked by category and given a total index score based on the averages of all metrics, with 100% representing the most favorable scenario and 0.01% the least.

New York may not have the top spot, its strong showing in each category helped the index score. Whether it's the allure of the bustling city, the excitement of winning the state lottery, or the lower natural disasters, New Yorkers can count themselves among the luckiest in the nation.

So, the next time you're walking the streets of the Big Apple or taking in the beautiful views of upstate New York, remember that luck might be the lady that you're looking for in the Empire State.

