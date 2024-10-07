You may have seen their friendly faces and wagging tails at the park, on Instagram, or maybe you have one at home. I'm talking about the beloved Golden Retriever. According to recent research, New Yorkers are in love with this breed, and now we know that as it has been revealed as the most popular dog breed in the state.

In fact, the Golden Retriever takes the crown as the most searched-for dog breed in 38 states across the US, including New York. They are known for their kind nature and these lovable dogs have captured the hearts of families and celebrities. This includes stars like Ryan Reynolds, Nick Jonas, and Oprah Winfrey as proud Golden Retriever owners.

The French Bulldog is the second most popular breed in the US, with its friendly and comical nature making it a top choice for many. The Bernese Mountain Dog holds strong as the third most favored breed, known for their terrific temperament and having celebrity owners like Courtney Cox and Hilary Duff.

Rounding out the top five are the Newfoundland, known for being patient companions, and the Dogo Argentino, an Argentine mastiff-type pup that is known for its loyalty and toughness.

A spokesperson from PetLab, the organization behind the study, said, “It is interesting to see that the most popular breed across the country, the Golden Retriever, has popularity by a landslide, with some of the most populated states opting for the charming breed."

