Let's talk about everyone's favorite topic: chores. NOT! Its the tasks that we love to hate but have to do to keep our homes looking good. According to a recent survey by American Home Shield, New Yorkers admit they can't stand certain chores like scrubbing toilets, doing laundry, and washing dishes.

Tackling the Weekly Grind

Americans spend about 7.5 hours per week cleaning their homes. Some people clean a bit every day, while others might tackle the mess a few times a week. 41% of us don't have a fixed cleaning schedule, which can make it tough to keep things in order.

When it comes to the most dreaded chores, scrubbing the toilet takes the top spot, followed by laundry and dish duty. We all want the place that we live to shine, right? Nearly half of us feel jealousy at how clean a friend's place was.

The Social Media Influence

Who hasn't tried a cleaning hack video on social media? Turns out, over half of Americans watch cleaning content online, finding it motivating and intimidating at the same time. Most of us find these videos inspiring, while others feel down when comparing their homes to what they see online.

Rollin' with the Cleaning Tips

Those cleaning hacks you see on your feed? Apparently, many Americans give them a shot. Nearly 85% have tried a cleaning hack, and the majority found them fairly effective. The average spent on cleaning supplies for these hacks is around $74.

The Bottom Line

While it's fun to watch new cleaning tips and tricks from social media, but don't let the pressure get to you. Your home is your part of the world, and how you keep it is up to you. By trusting American Home Shield to take care of your appliances, you can focus on making your place feel just right.

