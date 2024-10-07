Work-life balance has become quite the topic in today's world, and a recent study has shown us what states in America have the best and worst work-life balance. Massachusetts got the top spot with a score of 60.29 out of 100, with a higher than average weekly earnings and lower than average weekly working hours.

Washington and California came in second and third, with scores of 58.32 and 55.71.. These states also had higher average hourly wages and lower weekly working hours. New York claimed the fourth spot on the list, scoring 43.98 out of 100 for its work-life balance.

New Yorkers work an average of 33.3 hours per week (that surprises me, thought it would be more) with an average weekly wage of $1,192.81. That means that in the Empire State, the average hourly wage is $35.82.

Meanwhile, on the other end of things, Mississippi had the worst work-life balance, scoring just 0.19 out of 100. Ouch! The average person in Mississippi works 34.6 hours per week and only earns $829.71 per week, which comes to $23.98 per hour. That doesn't sound too bad but with today's economy, it doesn't go near far enough!

