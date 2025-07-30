If you’ve ever looked up at the sky and thought, “Okay, that is not a plane?" Well you are not alone...maybe literally. Did you know that New York is one of the top states in the country for UFO sightings? Action Network.com released their findings on a recent study, and it turns out that New Yorkers have reported over 6,100 UFO sightings.

We’re Googling Like Crazy

Not only are people spotting weird things in the sky, but they are going deep in the Google rabbit hole too. New Yorkers search for UFO-related stuff about 14,800 times a month. That is a lot of “What did I just see?” moments.

Top 5 in the Country

New York landed in fifth place for total UFO sightings. Only California, Florida, Washington, and Texas beat us. But they also have much more open sky than we do.

Aliens Love the Empire State?

New York has some ideal spots for a close encounter. The Adirondacks? Creepy and beautiful. Hudson Valley? Already famous for UFO sightings. Even Western New York and Long Island have had their fair share of “Wait… what is that?” moments.

Maybe it's a weather balloon ,a drone or that one neighbor who’s always flying something in the sky. All we’re saying is, people are seeing stuff. A lot of people.

So Have You Seen Anything Weird Lately?

If you’ve got a weird sky story, now’s the time to share it. And if you haven’t, maybe take a look up in the sky tonight. You never know what is out there. Go here to see the best states to spot a UFO. After all...Something is out there.

