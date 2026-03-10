If you’re planning to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in New York this year, you’ll likely see more flashing lights on the road than usual. And no, it’s not because the leprechauns are out in force.

State officials are ramping up traffic enforcement across New York in the days leading up to St. Patrick’s Day, all in an effort to keep people safe during one of the biggest celebration weekends of the year.

Increased Police Presence for St. Patrick’s Day Celebrations

Now through March 17, New York State Police and local law enforcement agencies will increase patrols across the state as part of a statewide effort to crack down on drunk, impaired, and reckless driving. For you as a New York driver, that means you may notice more patrol cars on highways, additional checkpoints, and increased traffic stops throughout the week leading up to the holiday.

The goal is simple. Officials want to prevent tragedies before they happen and remind drivers that getting behind the wheel impaired isn’t worth the risk.

Heightened Enforcement During St. Patrick’s Day Festivities

St. Patrick’s Day celebrations bring parties, parades, and gatherings across the state. But unfortunately, they also tend to bring an increase in impaired driving. That’s why this annual enforcement period happens every year. State leaders say there’s zero tolerance for drunk or drugged driving, especially now that ride shares, taxis, and designated driver options are easier to access than ever.

Crackdown on Underage Drinking and Alcohol Sales

This effort isn’t just focused on drivers. Law enforcement will also be conducting checks at stores and retail locations to crack down on underage alcohol sales and drinking during the holiday period. The goal is to prevent dangerous situations before they start and make sure businesses are following the law when it comes to alcohol sales.

Enforcement Results from Last Year’s St. Patrick’s Day

If you’re wondering whether these enforcement campaigns make a difference, the numbers tell a powerful story.

During last year’s St. Patrick’s Day crackdown across New York:

1,224 drivers were arrested for DWI

More than 10,000 speeding tickets were issued

Over 55,000 tickets were issued overall

That’s thousands of drivers stopped before something potentially tragic could happen.

Sobering Statistics on Impaired Driving

Across the United States, drunk driving claims nearly 12,000 lives every year. That averages out to one death roughly every 45 minutes. What makes those numbers even more heartbreaking is that every single one of those crashes is considered preventable. Officials say that simply planning ahead can save lives.

Practical Tips for a Safe Celebration

If you’re planning to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with friends or family, the safest move is to make a plan before the celebration even starts.

That could mean:

Choosing a designated driver

Taking a rideshare or taxi

Calling a sober friend or family member

Using public transportation

Even walking home while impaired can be dangerous, so it’s smart to have someone sober help you get where you’re going safely.

“Have a Plan” App Makes Safe Choices Easier

New York also offers a tool designed specifically to help people make safe choices. The “Have a Plan” mobile app allows users to quickly find taxi services, call a designated driver, review DWI laws, and even report suspected impaired drivers. It’s available for both Apple and Android phones and is meant to make planning a safe ride home as easy as possible.

Reporting Suspected Impaired Drivers

Officials also encourage drivers to report suspected drunk drivers if they see dangerous behavior on the road. Calling local law enforcement could help prevent a crash and potentially save a life.

Resources for Substance Use and Addiction Support

For New Yorkers dealing with substance use issues or supporting someone who is, help is available around the clock. You can call the New York State HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) to connect with support and treatment resources.

