If you’ve felt a chill in the air lately, it might not just be the fall weather. A new study from Hard Rock Bet looked at which states are the spookiest this Halloween, and New York landed pretty high on the list, coming in at #15 in the nation. That doesn’t surprise me one bit. Between our haunted hotels, ghost tours, and eerie old towns, New York’s got plenty of spine tingling history.

How Researchers Ranked the Nation’s Spookiest States

The researchers didn’t just flip a coin or count cobwebs. They looked at four chilling factors: the number of haunted locations, ghost towns, UFO sightings, and the average haunted house rating in each state. Basically, if it bumps in the night or sends you running for the flashlight, it was part of the equation.

Inside New York’s Haunted Hotspots and High Scare Ratings

So what earned the Empire State its spooky spot? Let’s start with the big one: at least 505 officially listed haunted locations. From Upstate’s old asylums and abandoned hotels to ghostly theaters and Civil War-era cemeteries, we’ve got no shortage of places that’ll make the hair on your neck stand up. Our haunted houses also pack a serious punch, with an average rating of 8.4 out of 10.

Strange Lights in the Sky: New York’s UFO Encounters

Then there’s the sky stuff. According to the study, New Yorkers have spotted 1,778 UFOs over the years. Maybe it’s because we’ve got plenty of wide-open spaces upstate and clear skies for stargazing. Or maybe… they really are out there. Either way, that’s enough sightings to make Mulder and Scully proud.

Forgotten but Not Gone: New York’s Eerie Ghost Towns

You probably wouldn’t think of ghost towns when you think of New York, but we’ve got at last 12 of them scattered across the state. From long-abandoned mining towns to forgotten settlements, these quiet places still carry the echoes of their past and maybe a few lingering spirits too.

The Spookiest States in America

If you’re curious who beat us out, here’s the top three: California took the crown with more than 16,000 UFO sightings. Texas claimed the #2 spot, thanks to its jaw dropping 550 ghost towns and the best-rated haunted houses in the country. Florida rounded out the top three, where the only thing scarier than the humidity might be the 8,700 UFO sightings on record.

So, How Spooky Is New York, Really?

Pretty spooky, and proud of it. Between haunted mansions, eerie forests, and skies that make you wonder what’s really out there, New York’s got the perfect mix of mystery and history to keep the ghost stories coming year after year. So if you’re brave enough plan a haunted road trip, and go see for yourself. Just… maybe don’t go alone.

