Hey there, New Yorkers! Did you know that the Empire State is totally on board when it comes to the whole tech and AI revolution? It really doesn't come as a surprise to us. But according to a recent study, we are ranked eighth among states where people are all about using technology to boost productivity. It is good to know that we are not lagging behind when it comes to the digital race!

So, while Wyoming is taking the lead with its tech-savvy ways, we’re not far behind with an average of 86.38 monthly Google searches per 100,000 citizens for all things related to tech and productivity-boosting AI.

The study took a look at over 900 terms like 'organization app' and 'time management helper' to see who’s getting into the tech groove. It turns out that while some states are just not that into it (that would be you, Mississippi), we are all about integrating tech into our everyday lives and daily routines. This helps to make life a little easier and a lot more organized for everyone especially New York residents.

Get our free mobile app

It is pretty interesting to see how technology is changing the game for work and education, and the best part is that we are right in the middle of it all. Whether it’s using apps to keep things organized or finding tech solutions to stay efficient, New Yorkers are showing that we're up for the challenge and embracing the digital age in our own unique way.

18 New Laws In New York For 2025 New laws in New York for 2025 introduce reforms in healthcare, workplace rights, and consumer protections. Gallery Credit: Traci Taylor