Where Does New York State See the Most Snow?

Just when you thought winter was getting closer to being over, Lawn Love turned up the heat with their ranking of 2025's Snowiest Counties across the entire United States.

They took a look at historic snowfall records from 258 counties in the United States. They also took a peek at annual snowfall to those 1-day and 3-day snow blasts. They also factored in temperature trends and the demand for snow removal services.

Broome County: The Snowfall Champ of New York State?

In the fierce battle for the snowiest crown, Broome County is a winter warrior, coming in the 22nd spot among the snowiest cities in the entire U.S. of A.! In the state of New York, only Erie County and Onondaga County out-snowed us in the rankings. Whether you think that is a good or bad thing is up to you!

Erie County and Onondaga County: The Snowfall Heavyweights

Broome County put up a good effort, it's Erie County and Onondaga County that caught the most attention as being the home of the true snowfall giants of New York State. Erie County took the 6th spot and Onondaga County took the 11th spot nationwide for having the most snowfall.

As the snowflakes fall and the chilly winter winds blow across the Empire State, New York knows how to throw a winter party that can compete with even the chilliest spots in the entire country.

If snow is your thing then you'll really love New York, especially in Broome, Erie, or Onondaga County during the winter months. You can see how each county did in their ranking here.

