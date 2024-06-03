New York is on the brink of potentially becoming the second state to enforce a ban on smartphones in schools as part of a broader effort to protect the mental well-being of young people.

Governor Kathy Hochul recently announced her intention to introduce legislation that would restrict students from using phones without internet access while in school. The proposed bill is scheduled to be deliberated on in New York's upcoming legislative session in January.

This move by Governor Hochul has drawn attention as a proactive measure to address concerns surrounding the growing addiction among children to digital devices and the detrimental impact on their mental health.

Hochul has shared her firsthand experiences of witnessing the addictive nature of technology and its adverse effects on youth. She has particularly criticized social media companies for capitalizing on the attention of both children and adults, pointing out the algorithms that lead young individuals down a harmful path.

The decision to potentially ban smartphones in schools in New York follows the recent example set by Florida, which became the first state to prohibit cell phone use during class hours in public schools. The ban in Florida extended to blocking social media access through district Wi-Fi, with some school districts even enforcing a ban on phones throughout the entire school day.

In addition to the smartphone ban proposal, Governor Hochul and state legislators are collaborating on two significant acts aimed at safeguarding children's online experiences. The proposed Stop Addictive Feeds Exploitation for Kids Act seeks to outlaw "intentionally addictive" algorithms employed by tech companies. Meanwhile, the New York Child Data Protection Act aims to prevent corporations from collecting and selling the personal information of young individuals.

