Winter enthusiasts are loving this season, as the popularity of winter sports continues to climb, with 800,000 new snowboarding participants joining the ranks in the US during the 2024 season.

More than a third of winter sports fans are hitting the slopes and trails more often this season, thanks to more opportunities to participate in these adrenaline-pumping activities.

So, where's the best place to embrace the winter wonderland? Well, LA Travel went on a quest to find out and looked at things like average snowfall, winter temperatures, and the number of winter sport resorts across different states. And what did they discover? Drum roll, please...

The Winner Is… New York!

According to LA Travel, New York has sealed the deal as the place for winter sports enthusiasts, scoring a 9.29 out of 10. Why, so high you ask?

New York has 115 ice rinks – that's 17% more than neighboring Pennsylvania, making it a top-notch destination for skaters of all levels. Have you heard of the Central Park Ice Rink and the Rockefeller Center rink?

These locations bring visitors from all corners of the world. The festive charm of these spots is next level, making a winter experience that's hard to beat.

New York has 50 ski resorts with different choices of slopes and trails to suit any skill level. The state sees an average snowfall of 68.57 inches, which is 70% more than Pennsylvania.

You could be skating across world-famous ice rinks, skiing your way through powdery slopes, or simply soaking up the magical winter vistas. New York delivers an unbeatable blend of outdoor thrills and holiday cheer, making it a must-visit destination this winter.

