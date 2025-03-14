In a survey asking Americans what celebrity they would like to be buried next to, New Yorkers had some interesting preferences. From legends of music to champions of civil rights, New York state residents had an interesting array of people to be next to for their eternal resting places.

Elvis Presley - Graceland, Memphis

For die-hard Elvis fans in New York, having the King of Rock 'n' Roll as a neighbor in Graceland would be the ultimate tribute to the music icon's legacy. The thought of eternal rest surrounded by fellow fans and the echoes of Elvis' unforgettable voice is a dream for many.

Johnny Cash - Hendersonville Memory Gardens, Hendersonville

The Man in Black's outlaw spirit have captivated generations of country music lovers. For New Yorkers who love Cash's rebellious and heartfelt music, being buried near him in Hendersonville would be a way to stay connected to his essence.

Get our free mobile app

Whitney Houston - Fairview Cemetery, Westfield

With a voice that moved mountains, Whitney Houston's music touched the hearts of millions. For New York residents who loved her talent, having a final resting place near her in Westfield would be a meaningful homage to a legendary artist gone way too soon.

Lucille Ball - Lake View Cemetery, Jamestown

Lucy from "I Love Lucy" is an icon of television comedy. New Yorkers who appreciate her comedic brilliance and trailblazing role as a producer may choose to be buried alongside her in Jamestown, celebrating her contributions to the entertainment industry.

Harriet Tubman - Fort Hill Cemetery, Auburn

Harriet Tubman, the conductor of the Underground Railroad, symbolizes freedom and resilience. New York residents who honor her courage may find solace in being laid to rest near her in Auburn.

Louis Armstrong - Flushing Cemetery, Flushing

Known as "Satchmo," Louis Armstrong's jazz legacy helped to break racial barriers. New Yorkers who admire his music and his role as a cultural ambassador might choose to rest near him in Flushing, celebrating his impact on American music.

Harry Houdini - Machpelah Cemetery, Queens

The master of magic and escape, Harry Houdini's mystique continues to mystify audiences. New Yorkers intrigued by his illusions might opt for a final resting place near him in Queens. Maybe can help them escape their final resting place.

Who can see who else made the list here. Who would you select to be buried alongside?

Celebrities Who Died in 2025 From actors to singers, sports legends and more, we're mourning the famous folks who passed away in 2025 Gallery Credit: Ryan Reichard