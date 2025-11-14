Fall in New York Means Football, Chili, and Heat

Fall in New York isn’t just about football games, cozy sweaters, and chili cook-offs, it’s also about spice. There’s something in the air (and on our plates) that’s bringing the heat this season, and New Yorkers are here for it.

Americans Are Turning Up the Temperature

A new survey found that Americans love spicy food more than ever especially younger generations. Over half of Gen Z say they LOVE hot sauce, which means they don’t just enjoy a little kick, they seek it out. Whether it’s wings, tacos, or pizza, heat is the flavor of choice.

The Hot Sauce Hall of Fame

When it comes to favorite sauces, a few recognizable names top the list: Tabasco, Frank’s RedHot, and Cholula. They are finding their way into everything from breakfast sandwiches to Bloody Marys.

Also making the list is Karma Sauce in Rochester, their Funken Hot Yellow Moruga bottle is being featured on the current Season of the hit YouTube show Hot Ones! This is serious business with 1 in 4 Gen Z and Millennials admit they bring their own hot sauce to restaurants.

“Swicy” Is the New Flavor Trend

If you’ve noticed more “sweet and spicy” sauces on menus lately, it’s not a coincidence. The mix of sweet and heat called “swicy” is a growing trend. Almost 75% of people say they’d love to try something that blends both flavors. Think honey sriracha wings, spicy maple syrup, or chili-infused chocolate.

Hot Sauce Is a Way of Life

2 in 5 Americans rate their spice tolerance as “hot” or “as hot as it gets.” More than half use hot sauce many times a week some use it every day. We’ve gone from asking “Is it spicy?” to proudly saying, “Make it hotter.”

Bring on the Heat, New York

So as you stir that pot of chili or cheer on your favorite team this fall, don’t be surprised if your friends reach for the hot sauce before the spoon. Whether you’re loyal to Frank’s or hunting down the latest swicy flavor, spice season in New York is officially in full swing.

