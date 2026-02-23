There’s a piece of clothing in my closet that I reach for without even thinking. It’s my go-to when the house is cold, when I’m rushing out the door, or when the night air suddenly turns chilly and I wish I’d been more prepared.

This is, without a doubt, my favorite closet staple: the hoodie. It’s cozy, warm in the winter, and somehow just right with shorts on a cool summer night. Wearing one feels like wrapping yourself in a blanket, minus the actual blanket.

Your Reliable Everyday Companion

A hoodie doesn’t judge. It’s there for early mornings, late nights, road trips, lazy days on the couch, school drop-offs, and everything in between. It doesn’t matter if the rest of your outfit is on point or if you’re just throwing something on; it always works. Somehow, the older it gets, the better it feels, softening in that way only time can create.

The Humble Origins of the Hoodie

The hoodie’s story starts in a practical place. The modern hoodie was invented in the United States in the 1930s by the Knickerbocker Knitting Company, which later became Champion, in Rochester, New York. At first, it wasn’t about style or attitude. It was about keeping workers warm in freezing upstate New York warehouses. The hoodie was built to be practical, durable, and warm. The hood? Purely for protection from the cold and harsh weather.

How Athletes Made the Hoodie Cool

It didn’t take long for athletes to catch on, either. In 1934, the University of Michigan requested hooded sweatshirts for its sports teams, and just like that, the hoodie became a staple in athletic wear. Suddenly, you’d spot them on sidelines, practice fields, and gym floors everywhere. Still practical. Still warm. Still doing exactly what it was designed to do.

The Hoodie as a Symbol of Rebellion

By the 1970s, the hoodie had taken on a new meaning. In New York City, what started as workwear became a symbol of hip hop and graffiti culture: an emblem of anonymity, creativity, and rebellion. Its reputation was further boosted when it appeared in the movie Rocky. Maybe that’s why, growing up, my parents wouldn’t let me have one. To them, the hoodie was all about rebellion. I didn’t get my first hoodie until I moved out, which somehow made it feel even more special when I finally did.

The Hoodie’s Ancient Roots

It’s interesting to realize that the idea of a hood goes way back. Long before sweatshirts, Medieval monks wore cowls attached to their robes, and outdoor laborers relied on hooded cloaks for warmth and protection. Even in 12th-century England, hooded garments were common. No matter the era, the goal was always the same: stay warm, stay covered, and keep moving forward.

From Streetwear to Runway

As hip hop culture flourished, high fashion followed suit. Designers like Norma Kamali saw the potential and elevated the hoodie, moving it from the streets right onto the runway. Suddenly, this humble garment was everywhere: sports, music, movies, fashion, and everyday life.

Why the Hoodie Remains a Favorite

And here we are, decades later. The hoodie still does exactly what it’s always done: keeps us warm, provides comfort, and shows up when we need it most. Whether you’re layering it under a coat in the dead of winter or tossing it over a tank on a cool summer night, the hoodie has earned its place in all of our closets.

So there it is. The hoodie. I’ll never stop loving it, and I bet you won’t either.

