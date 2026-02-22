New York Has the Lowest Homeownership Rate in the U.S.

If owning a home in New York feels out of reach, you’re not alone. A new national study shows that New York has the lowest homeownership rate in the country. Just 53 percent of New York households own their homes, placing the state at the bottom compared to the rest of the U.S.

How the Study Measured Homeownership

The home warranty experts at Cinch Home Services looked at the homeownership data from the United States Census Bureau. They looked at average home prices using Zillow data and average salaries from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics to see how income and housing costs compare across states.

How New York Compares to the National Average

The average homeownership rate is 68.6 percent, which means New York falls well below the national norm. The average home value nationwide is about $349,000, while the average salary across all jobs is around $65,000.

Why Homeownership Is So Hard in New York

New York’s low homeownership rate is not a surprise to many.. High home prices, high property taxes, and strong rental markets play a part. In cities like New York City, renting is often the only realistic option. Even in upstate, the rising prices and competition can push homeownership out of reach for first time buyers.

Get our free mobile app

States Where Homeownership Is More Common

The study found that states with the highest homeownership rates tend to have lower home prices and lower overall costs of living. West Virginia ranked first, with 77 percent of households owning their homes. Other high ranking states included Delaware, Maine, Mississippi, and Vermont. Thees homes cost less than they do in New York, making ownership more attainable.

What This Means for New York Families

For many New Yorkers, owning a home can take longer or require more savings. Others will choose to rent long term, especially where renting offers access to jobs. While homeownership remains a goal for many, this data shows the real challenges New York residents face.

The Bigger Picture for New York Housing

Being last in homeownership does not mean New York is failing. Still, the numbers show why housing affordability continues to be such an important issue across the Empire State.

Counties with the most homes selling under list price in New York Stacker compiled a list of counties in New York where homes typically sell below list price using data from Redfin. Gallery Credit: Stacker