Best and Worst Days for 2024 Holiday Travel in New York

The holiday season in New York is a time of joy and celebration, but it can also be a time when the state’s transportation systems become overwhelmingly busy.

From Thanksgiving through New Year's, New Yorkers can expect to encounter crowded airports, packed trains, and congested roads as they navigate their way to holiday destinations. According to a recent survey, certain days stand out as particularly hectic for travel, and you need to plan accordingly to avoid unnecessary stress and delays.

Busiest Thanksgiving Travel Dates in New York

For those planning to leave for Thanksgiving, the busiest travel days will be November 27th (the day before Thanksgiving) and November 28th (Thanksgiving Day) as indicated by 19% and 20% of surveyed individuals, respectively. Additionally, November 30th is expected to be a popular day for returning home, with 22% of travelers planning to do so. You should anticipate heavy traffic and long lines at transportation hubs if they plan to travel around these dates.

Busiest Christmas Travel Dates in New York

As the December holidays approach, the survey suggests that December 23rd will be the busiest day for New Yorkers to depart the city, with 20% of respondents choosing this date. For the return journey, the most common time is after New Year’s Eve (December 31st), with 22% of travelers planning to head home around that time. You should consider these dates when making your travel plans to minimize potential disruptions.

Busiest New Year Travel Dates in New York

The survey also highlights December 31st (New Year's Eve) and January 2nd as the busiest days for New Year's travel, with 20% of respondents indicating these dates for their journeys. If you're looking to celebrate the New Year in other locations should be prepared for high travel volumes and heightened activity on these days.

It's interesting to note that the survey identifies New York as the top destination for travelers during the New Year period. This means that in addition to dealing with the outbound rush, those staying in New York during this period may also experience an influx of visitors.

