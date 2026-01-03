New York has something to brag about. The New York Army National Guard finished 2025 as the top Army National Guard in the country for recruiting and keeping Soldiers. That means out of all 54 state and territorial Army Guards, New York came out on top.

This isn’t a one-year win. New York has now been number one for four years in a row. Even when you compare just the biggest states, New York still leads the pack. It’s the fifth straight year it’s ranked first among the ten largest Army Guards in the country.

New York’s Numbers Are Growing When Most States Are Shrinking

What this means is that more people are signing up in New York, and more people are choosing to stay. By the end of September, New York’s Army National Guard had more Soldiers than it was even expected to have. Since then, even more New Yorkers have joined. That’s a big deal in a time when recruiting is tough almost everywhere.

READ MORE: It’s True, Upstate New York Really Is the Birthplace of the Navy!

The Focus Is on People, Not Just Numbers

Guard leaders say recruiting and keeping Soldiers isn’t just something they talk about once a year. It’s a priority across the board. Without enough people, the Guard can’t respond to emergencies, support communities, or handle state and federal missions. It really is that simple.

Why New York Keeps Winning

A lot of the credit goes to local recruiters. Most of them live in the same towns they recruit in. They’re at the same schools, the same community events, and the same local gatherings. That makes a difference when you’re deciding whether service is right for you.

New York's Air Guard Had a Strong Year Too

The New York Air National Guard also had a great year, finishing second in the nation for recruiting. They brought in hundreds of new Airmen and ended the year fully staffed, which isn’t easy to pull off.

Get our free mobile app

New York’s Guard Is Among the Biggest in the Nation

When you put it all together, New York’s National Guard is now the second largest in the U.S., behind only Texas. So whether you know someone serving, you’ve thought about joining yourself, or you just like seeing New Yorkers step up, this is one of those moments that really shows how strong the Guard is across the state.

25 Songs That Honor Our Soldiers These 25 songs honor the courage, sacrifice, and strength of our military heroes. From emotional ballads to powerful anthems, each song tells a story that pays tribute to those who serve and the families who stand behind them. Gallery Credit: Traci Taylor