I did a lot of flying right around Christmas, and every time I heard someone coughing or sneezing, I cringed. Not because I lack compassion, but because the last thing I wanted was to pick up whatever they were carrying and bring it home with me. At one point, walking through LaGuardia, I remember thinking maybe it was just my imagination, but it really felt like a lot of people there were sick.

When you stop and think about it, it makes sense. Each of those travelers is moving through airports, sitting shoulder to shoulder on planes, touching railings, armrests, security bins, and passing germs along every step of the way. It doesn’t take long to understand how something like the flu can spread fast and hit hard across New York.

Why Flu Is Everywhere Right Now

This flu season is showing up earlier and stronger than many people expected. Cases across New York State have surged, and doctors’ offices and urgent care centers are seeing a steady stream of patients with classic flu symptoms. Fever, body aches, exhaustion, and coughs that linger longer than anyone wants.

Part of what’s making this season feel especially intense is timing. We’re right in the heart of travel season, holiday gatherings, school events, and indoor activities. All of that creates the perfect environment for viruses to move quickly from person to person.

New York Just Had Its Worst Week of Flu Cases Ever

If you thought it felt like everyone around you was coming down with something this season, you weren’t imagining it. New York state health officials just announced that the week before Christmas saw the highest single-week total of flu cases in the state’s history, with more than 71,000 infections reported, a bigger surge than any flu week since tracking began in 2004.

It’s Not Just a Bad Cold

A lot of people try to push through flu symptoms, telling themselves it’s “just something going around.” But the flu isn’t something to shrug off, especially for older adults, young children, and people with underlying health conditions.

Hospitals across the state are reporting rising flu-related admissions, which puts extra pressure on already busy emergency rooms. Even for otherwise healthy adults, the flu can knock you flat for days or longer, making work, parenting, and everyday life feel impossible.

What You Can Do to Protect Yourself

No one can avoid germs completely, but there are ways to lower your chances of getting sick. Washing your hands regularly, avoiding touching your face, and staying home when you don’t feel well really do matter, even if they sound basic.

Health experts also continue to recommend the flu shot. It may not prevent every case, but it can make symptoms milder and reduce the risk of serious complications. If you’ve been putting it off, now is still a good time to consider it.

Looking Out for Each Other Matters

Flu season doesn’t just affect the person who gets sick. It affects families, coworkers, classrooms, and entire communities. When hospitals fill up, everyone feels the strain.

If you’re hearing more coughing around you lately, you’re not imagining it. The flu is moving quickly through New York, and being mindful now can help slow it down. Sometimes protecting your neighbors starts with small choices, like staying home when you’re sick or taking extra care during travel because none of us wants to start the new year flat on our backs, wondering which cough we should’ve avoided.

