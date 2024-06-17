Attention all faerie enthusiasts and believers in the magic of the unexplored! The New York Faerie Festival 2024 is on the horizon, promising a whimsical and enchanting experience for all who attend.

Set to take place from June 28th to June 30th, 2024, this fantastical event invites individuals and families to step into a world of make-believe where the wonders of nature and the mysteries come alive.

The festival, open daily from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. in Harpursville, will be a celebration of the extraordinary, with captivating live music, awe-inspiring performances, mesmerizing storytelling, and an abundance of opportunities for everyone to participate in the magic.

The New York Faerie Festival offers a unique chance for attendees to immerse themselves in a realm of make-believe, with opportunities to dress up and explore the enchanting festival grounds. Be prepared to encounter numerous live musicians, performance artists, storytellers, and magicians who will bring the experience to life with their creative talents and skills.

Get our free mobile app

For those who appreciate the outdoors, the festival provides a perfect opportunity to revel in the enchanting atmosphere while basking in the serene beauty of the wooded surroundings. Whether you're a seasoned festival-goer or a first-time visitor, the New York Faerie Festival promises to be an unforgettable and magical experience for all.

As you explore the festival grounds, you'll have the opportunity to witness dance performances, acrobatics, and a diverse array of live entertainment that is sure to captivate and enthrall. Additionally, there will be a faerie village, creating an immersive environment that allows participants to truly awaken the enchantment.

The New York Faerie Festival extends its invitation to all who seek enchantment and magic. With a variety of entertainment and activities for people of all ages, it's a perfect setting for families and individuals to create lasting memories amidst the whimsical realm of fairies.

Every Free Concert Coming to 2024 NYS Fair Check out every free concert at the New York State Fair this year. Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams