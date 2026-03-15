New York ER Wait Times Are Among the Longest

If you’ve ever had to visit an emergency room in New York, you may already know that the wait can feel long. New analysis looked at hospital access and emergency room wait times shows that New York ranks among the states where patients spend a lot of time waiting before being treated. The findings also point to a bigger issue across the country involving the number of hospitals available for patients.

The U.S. Has Fewer Hospitals Per Person

According to the study, the United States has one of the lowest numbers of hospitals per person in the world. The country averages about 1.85 hospitals for every 100,000 people.

That puts the U.S. behind several other countries, including Chile and Thailand, when it comes to hospital availability. When there are fewer hospitals available, more patients end up going to the same facilities, which can increase wait times.

New York Ranks 5th for Long ER Waits

When they looked at emergency room wait times by state, New York ranked fifth in the country for the longest waits. The average ER wait time in New York is just under 185 minutes. That means patients who arrive at an emergency department spend a significant amount of time waiting before they are seen.

Why Emergency Rooms Can Get Backed Up

There are several reasons emergency rooms can become crowded. Sometimes it’s because of a high number of patients, while other times it can be due to limited hospital space or staffing challenges.

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What This Means for Patients in New York

While hospitals continue working to reduce wait times, the demand for emergency services remains high. It’s a reminder that emergency rooms are designed to treat the most urgent medical situations first, which can mean longer waits for less critical conditions.

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