Affordable EpiPens Now Mandated By New York State Law

In what she calls a significant move to make life-saving medications more accessible, New York Governor Kathy Hochul signed a bill into law that mandates health insurers to cover EpiPens and sets a cap on out-of-pocket expenses at $100.

Addressing the Rising Costs of EpiPens

EpiPen devices are crucial for managing allergic reactions in individuals at risk or with a history of anaphylaxis, triggered by various factors such as insect bites, foods, medications, environmental exposures, exercise, and other unknown causes. Highlighting the urgency of this legislation, the Governor's office pointed out that the cost of EpiPen devices has surged significantly, surpassing the inflation rate. Reports indicate a staggering 600% price increase since 2007, with current prices reaching up to $600 for a pack of two pens.

Mandating Coverage for EpiPens

Under the new law, health insurers in both the individual and group markets, encompassing non-profit insurers and HMOs, are mandated to cover medically necessary EpiPens. The state Legislature approved this crucial legislation in May, reflecting a collective effort to prioritize public health and promote equitable access to essential medications.

Commitment to Public Health

"Quick access to an EpiPen device can be lifesaving for individuals with severe allergies," remarked Governor Hochul in a statement. "During an anaphylactic reaction, every second is crucial, and New Yorkers should not have to worry about the affordability of the medication required for their survival."

