New York Employees Confess About Using Cell Phones at Work

Ever caught yourself talking a quick look at your phone while your boss isn't looking? Yeah, me too, so you are not alone. While some people have to justify their phone use as work-related, many residents of New York State are just using it for some downtime.

A recent study by researchers from RSS looked into the phone habits of over 3,400 Americans, they wanted to see just how much time we spend glued to our screens when we should be focusing on our work at hand. Here is what they found out.

In New York State, the average resident spends almost 4 hours on their phone during a typical workday, which puts the Empire State as the 6th highest nationwide. Social media seems to be the big distraction, with New Yorkers spending over an hour (64 minutes, to be exact) scrolling through their feeds while on the clock.

And when it comes to texting, New Yorkers take the silver medal, spending over 46 minutes firing off messages throughout the workday. Apparently, the quick chats and emoji exchanges are a big deal for many in the Empire State.

Over 15% of New Yorkers said that they believe their productivity would go-up big time, if phones were banned at their workplace. Maybe a digital detox is just what the doctor ordered for those looking to get their focus back and get down to business.

So, the next time you find yourself checking your phone under the guise of "work," remember that you're not alone in your screen-time struggles.

