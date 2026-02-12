Drones are becoming increasingly common in everyday life, from photography to package deliveries. However, their growing presence also brings new safety concerns. To address these risks, especially with major events on the horizon, New York will receive over $17 million in federal funding to help public safety agencies detect and respond to potentially dangerous drones.

Rising Drone Use Raises New Risks

While drones offer many benefits, they can also be misused. Officials are concerned about drones interfering with transportation systems, large public gatherings, or critical infrastructure. The new funding will help agencies identify and track drones that may be operating illegally or pose a danger to the public.

Event Security Drives Increased Attention

A portion of this funding is specifically allocated for security planning for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will draw large crowds and international attention to cities like New York. Officials also want to strengthen safeguards ahead of events celebrating America’s 250th birthday. Large gatherings require heightened security, and drones introduce new challenges to these efforts.

Four Agencies to Share Federal Funds

Four major public safety agencies in New York will share the $17.2 million grant. The New York State Police and New York City Police Department will receive the largest shares, while the Metropolitan Transportation Authority and the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey will also benefit. The funds can be used for equipment and systems designed to detect, track, or stop potentially dangerous drones.

Lawmakers Consider Expanded Drone Regulation

State leaders are also developing a broader drone strategy. Currently, existing laws limit states' ability to control where drones can fly and how quickly authorities can respond to threats. Proposed changes would expand law enforcement authority, restrict the use of risky drones in sensitive areas, and permit testing of counter-drone technologies in safe, controlled environments.

Potential for Drones to Aid Emergency Response

Notably, the conversation isn’t just about imposing restrictions. There is also growing interest in using drones to support first responders. One proposed pilot program would allow police to use drones to assess emergency scenes before officers arrive, potentially improving response times and safety for officers and the public.

Ensuring Safe and Responsible Drone Use

Officials emphasize that the goal is not to ban drones, but to ensure their use is safe, responsible, and well managed.

