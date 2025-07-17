Dog bites and mail carriers have unfortunately gone hand in hand for decades, but the issue is becoming more urgent, especially in New York.

With more than 6,000 attacks on U.S. Postal Service employees reported nationwide in the past year, the USPS is turning to pet owners to be part of the solution.

New York Lands in the Top Five for Dog Attacks

In 2024, New York ranked fifth in the nation for the number of dog bite incidents involving postal workers, with 322 reported cases. And it’s not just a big-city issue. While Rochester reported 23 attacks, putting it in the top 20 cities nationwide, mail carriers across the entire state are vulnerable.

National Dog Bite Awareness Campaign

To help get a handle on the rising numbers, the USPS launched its 2025 National Dog Bite Awareness Campaign earlier this month. This year’s message? “Secure Your Dog, Keep Deliveries on Track.” The campaign is more than just a reminder, it’s a call for community-wide responsibility.

Dog Owners Can Help With Safe Mail Delivery

If you’re a dog owner in New York, there are a few simple steps you can take to help keep your letter carrier safe. Start by knowing when your mail usually arrives and making sure your dog is secured before the carrier gets to your property. When opening the front door, keep your dog in a different room or securely behind a closed door to avoid any sudden dashes. It’s also important to double check that all doors are latched properly so your dog can’t bolt out unexpectedly.

If you're outside with your dog during delivery time, keep them on a leash and maintain a safe distance from the mail carrier. You should also avoid accepting mail directly from the carrier while your dog is nearby, even if your dog seems fine. Lastly, teach your kids to let the carrier do their job without trying to take the mail themselves, as this could cause your dog to react defensively.

Informed Delivery Can Help You Stay Ahead

One tool that can help you time things better is USPS Informed Delivery. It’s a free service that gives you a digital preview of the mail and packages headed your way. It’s especially helpful for dog owners, so you’re not caught off guard when your mail arrives. You can sign up at informeddelivery.usps.com.

Dog Bites Come at a High Cost

Beyond the emotional toll, a dog attack can also come with a steep financial price tag. If your dog bites a postal worker, you could be on the hook for medical expenses, lost wages, uniform replacement, and pain and suffering. The average cost per dog bite claim? $64,000+, according to recent insurance data.

Mail Carriers Are Trained but They Need Your Help

Postal employees are trained to be on the lookout for potential dog hazards, but preventing incidents truly starts with responsible pet ownership. While carriers are taught to take precautions such as making noise before entering a yard to alert any dogs, avoiding actions that might startle them, and keeping their eyes on dogs at all times during delivery, they also understand that no dog should ever be assumed safe.

Postal carriers are trained to keep something like their mail satchel between themselves and any dog as a protective barrier. On top of these physical precautions, carriers also have tech-based tools at their disposal, including dog alerts programmed into their scanners and bright warning cards placed in their mail sorters. These tools help keep them informed of known risks along their delivery routes, but it still takes cooperation from pet owners to keep everyone safe.

Unsecured Dogs Can Disrupt Entire Neighborhoods

If a carrier feels unsafe because of a dog, mail delivery can be suspended not just for the home where the dog lives, but potentially for the entire street or neighborhood. That means everyone’s mail may have to be picked up at the local Post Office until the situation is resolved.

In some cases, pet owners may even be required to rent a P.O. Box to receive their mail if the issue continues. It’s a big headache that’s entirely preventable with a little extra care.

