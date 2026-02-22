Across the country, there is growing discussion about how large data centers, the facilities powering cloud storage, streaming, AI, and everyday internet services, may be contributing to rising electricity costs.

Lawmakers in Washington recently introduced the first bipartisan bill aimed at limiting electricity rate hikes tied to data center energy use, and it is something New Yorkers may want to watch closely.

How Data Centers Drive Up Electric Demand

Data centers operate nonstop. They process information every second of the day and require extensive cooling systems to prevent overheating. That constant demand puts pressure on local power grids. When electricity demand increases, utility costs can shift, sometimes affecting residential customers depending on how infrastructure and pricing are managed.

Living Near Data Centers May Raise Your Bill

A recent American Home Shield utility survey suggests people living near data centers often see higher energy costs: 14 percent of respondents lived close to one, and among these, 94 percent reported rate increases (compared to 88 percent nationally), their average monthly bill was about $255 compared to $187 nationwide, and bills rose roughly 15 percent year over year. While that difference may seem small at first, it adds up quickly over a year, especially as other living costs rise.

Utility Bill Stress Is Widespread

Energy costs have become a real financial pressure point. One in five Americans missed a utility payment in the past year, and nearly half say utility bills feel overwhelming. In New York, where winters drive heating costs, and summers bring cooling expenses, even modest increases can strain household budgets.

New York’s Data Center Hotspots

New York already has a significant data center footprint, with the highest concentration (56 facilities) located in the New York City area. Buffalo also has a notable presence, with 28 centers. Albany and Long Island each host 11 data centers, while Westchester County and Syracuse have six apiece. Rochester is home to five facilities.

Several smaller cities, including Binghamton and Plattsburgh, have two data centers each. Other locations, such as Chateaugay, Wappingers Falls, Potsdam, Watertown, Romulus, Utica, and Yorktown Heights, each have a single data center, reflecting how this infrastructure is spread throughout both urban hubs and smaller communities across the state. That brings the statewide total to about 134 data centers, showing just how established this infrastructure already is.

How Data Centers Impact Your Wallet

Data centers can bring economic benefits, including jobs and technological investment. At the same time, they increase electricity demand. That balance is where policy decisions come into play, determining whether infrastructure costs land mostly on large commercial users or get spread across residential customers.

What’s Next for Electricity Costs?

The new bipartisan bill in Congress is still early in the process, but the goal is to prevent residents from shouldering disproportionate electricity costs as digital infrastructure expands. For now, it is worth staying informed, monitoring your own utility bills, and watching how New York regulators and utilities respond as demand continues to grow.

This is one of those issues that may not seem obvious day to day, but it could quietly influence what you pay every month.

