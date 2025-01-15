Hey there pizza lovers, let's talk about some of the hottest spots in New York to grab a delicious slice! We all know that New York City is famous for its pizza, and with spots like Lombardi’s Pizza, Prince Street Pizza, and Olio e Più, it's no wonder why the Big Apple is a pizza paradise.

These pizzerias have earned their spots on the list of the Top 100 Pizza Spots of 2024 as decided by Yelp users. Lombardi’s Pizza holds the title of "America’s first pizzeria" and is recognized by the Pizza Hall of Fame. Serving crispy, thin-crust pies since 1905, this historic pizzeria in Little Italy has been satisfying pizza cravings for over a century.

If you find yourself in the mood for a different kind of pizza experience, look for Prince Street Pizza. Located in the heart of The Big Apple, they have made a name for themselves with its Sicilian squares and “secret” slices. Don't about their hot-honey-drizzled Naughty pie - a blend of sweet, that'll your taste buds doing a happy dance.

Finally, Olio e Più brings a taste of Italy to the streets of New York. With a menu boasting authentic Neapolitan pizzas, this West Village gem offers a delightful dining experience. Whether you're a fan of classic Margherita or feeling adventurous with toppings like prosciutto and arugula, Olio e Più has something for everyone.

So, if you're in the mood for a pizza adventure, these spots in New York City are absolute must-visits. And with so many other amazing pizzerias in the Big Apple, there's always something new to discover and savor. If you had to pick one pizza place from the Southern Tier to add to this list, which one would you put on it?

