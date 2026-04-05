If you live in New York State, you already know that pizza is part of our everyday lives. But a new study shows it is also more expensive here in the Empire State then in many other places.

Where New York Ranks

Two New York locations made the list of the most expensive places to buy pizza. Brookhaven ranked fifth, with an average price of $21.59 for a regular cheese pizza. New York City came in seventh, with an average price of $20.68. That means New York is near the top when it comes to pizza prices across the country.

What You’re Paying Per Slice

When you break it down, the cost adds up fast. In New York City, the average slice costs about $2.59, while Brookhaven is even higher at around $2.70 per slice. Compared to other cities, that’s a big difference.

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Why Prices May Be Higher

There are a couple of reasons for this. Higher rent, labor costs, and demand all are a part in pushing prices up across New York State. And because pizza is so popular here, people are willing to pay for it.

Some Cities Pay Less

In other parts of the country, pizza is much more affordable. Some cities average closer to $12 or $13 for a full pie, which is far less than what many New Yorkers are paying.

What This Means for You

If you’re grabbing a slice in New York, you might be paying more than most Americans. But for many people, it’s still worth it. After all, New York pizza has a reputation for a reason.

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