In a case that highlights both the dangers of human smuggling and efforts to secure the U.S.-Canada border, 21-year-old Aryan Deshwal of India pled guilty this week to conspiracy to commit alien smuggling and five counts of alien smuggling.

The announcement came from Acting U.S. Attorney John A. Sarcone III and Chief Patrol Agent Robert Garcia of the U.S. Border Patrol’s Swanton Sector.

High-Speed Pursuit Ends in Fiery Crash

The charges stem from a November 21, 2024, incident when Deshwal picked up five people who had just illegally crossed into the United States from Canada in New York. When Border Patrol agents attempted to stop his vehicle, he refused to comply and sped away, triggering a dangerous pursuit.

Agents followed at a safe distance, but the chase quickly escalated. Deshwal lost control, causing the vehicle to roll several times before landing on its side and bursting into flames. At least one passenger suffered severe injuries and required emergency surgery at a hospital in Plattsburgh.

Federal Prosecutors Stress the Danger

Acting U.S. Attorney Sarcone addressed the seriousness of the case, noting that it shows the dangers of alien smuggling and the way smuggling networks put both people and federal agents at risk for financial gain. He said Aryan Deshwal put the lives of the individuals he was transporting, the Border Patrol agents, and other drivers on the road in danger. Sarcone added that fortunately, Deshwal was arrested, prosecuted, and will face accountability for his actions.

Border Patrol Highlights Public Safety Threat

Patrol Agent in Charge Raymond Bresnahan of the Champlain Border Patrol Station shared a similar warning. He said the reckless act highlights the true dangers of human smuggling, pointing out that smugglers are motivated only by profit and show no concern for the many lives they endanger. He added that, fortunately, agents were on hand to give emergency aid to the victims of the terrifying incident.

Ongoing Efforts to Protect Border Communities

Officials say this case is one of many that demonstrate the importance of increased enforcement along the northern border. The Swanton Sector, which covers parts of New York, Vermont, and New Hampshire, remains a high-priority region for surveillance and enforcement. Border Patrol agents continue to be trained for high-risk situations and equipped to provide immediate medical aid when necessary.

Federal prosecutors and immigration officials are also working closely together to dismantle smuggling networks and prosecute offenders. The collaboration between agencies ensures that individuals like Deshwal face serious legal consequences.

Sentencing Scheduled for December

Deshwal is set to be sentenced on December 16, 2025. He faces a minimum of 5 years and up to 15 years in federal prison. The final sentence will be determined by a judge after reviewing federal law, sentencing guidelines, and other factors in the case.

