If you’re shopping in New York this Black Friday, a sale sign does not always mean you’re getting the best deal. WalletHub reports that 85% of American consumers plan to spend the same amount or less this holiday season than they did last year.

The company also found that 38% of the items it reviewed were not actually cheaper than their prices before Black Friday. It’s a good idea to check an item’s price before you buy it, especially if you’ve been waiting for a sale.

Some Categories Have Better Discounts

They found the biggest average discounts in consumer packaged goods, at 41%. Apparel and accessories had average discounts of 33%, while toys averaged 25%. The discounts were smaller for some big ticket items. Consumer electronics averaged 22% off. Furniture and computers and phones each averaged 17% off, making them the lowest discount categories.

A Few Deals Stand Out

The report’s top deal was a Sealy Dreamlife 12 inch hybrid mattress, with a listed discount of $469. A GE Profile smart washer was marked down by $239, and a Samsung 65 inch 4K smart TV was discounted by $238.

Other deals on the list included a KitchenAid stand mixer marked down by $150, a Kate Spade shoulder bag discounted by $131, and a Shark stick vacuum marked down by $100.

Check Prices Before You Check Out

Prices and discounts can vary by store, and the report does not say every New York shopper will find the same price. Before buying, compare the sale price with what the item cost earlier. That can help you tell whether the discount is real and decide if it fits your budget.

Black Friday Sales Ranked - Best Prices, On Which Items, On What Days We have analyzed the Black Friday Sales announcements from our leading retailers and put together a Black Friday Shopping Strategy Guide. We've broken down each sale by shopping goals and items needed. Not only do we have the details on which retailer is offering the best deals, but we've also revealed which days the best savings will be offered. Let's take a look. Gallery Credit: Bruce Mikells