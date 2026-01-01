Every year when New Year’s Day rolls around, there’s this sense of fresh starts and celebration. But the reality on our roads is sobering: the National Safety Council estimates that hundreds of people will lose their lives in motor vehicle crashes across the country over the New Year’s Day holiday period.

According to the most recent estimate, the number of deaths was around 179 during the short holiday span from the evening of December 31 to the end of January 1 in 2024. This doesn’t even count the countless more who suffer injuries serious enough to require medical attention.

When you think about friends and family piling into cars to get to parties, travel to see loved ones, or head home after midnight celebrations, it makes you pause. Many of these crashes could be avoided.

A Perfect Storm on New York Roads

New Year’s Day often brings a dangerous mix. People are on the road more than usual. Many of those drivers have been celebrating, sometimes drinking. Alcohol is a major factor in holiday crashes, with a high percentage of fatal wrecks involving impaired drivers.

The weather in New York can add to the danger. Ice, snow, and slush on the roads; makes every trip riskier, even for the most careful driver. Combine that with late-night or early-morning travel after a holiday party, and the odds stack up in the wrong direction.

The Real Lives Behind the Data

These aren’t just statistics. Every one of those numbers represents someone’s mom, sibling, neighbor, or friend. Someone who had plans for the new year. Someone who should have made it home. And for every life lost, there are dozens of people left with injuries, hospital bills, long recoveries, and places at the table that are suddenly empty.

In New York State specifically, we’ve also seen a troubling trend of rising motor vehicle fatalities over recent years, even as fewer people are driving overall. It’s a reminder that the risks on the road remain very real for all of us.

Small Choices That Save Lives

This isn’t meant to scare you, but it’s worth thinking about before you hit the road next holiday. Simple choices matter:

Wear your seat belt every time you get in the car. Even that small act saves lives and prevents injuries.

If you’re celebrating with drinks, plan a sober ride home. Call a friend, hail a ride share, or stay put until you’re safe to drive.

Give yourself extra time for travel. Don’t rush. Slow down, stay alert, and be patient with other drivers.

