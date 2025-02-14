The Ideal Time for New Yorkers To Rev Up Career Ambitions

At the beginning of the year, people in New York State are excited to work towards their career ambitions and what's really great is that a survey that was done by resume.io with 3,000 hiring managers found that January is a good time to send out resumes, especially to places that don't have specific job openings.

How Managers Handle Unsolicited Resumes from New Yorkers

The survey found what we all already know - New York employers handle resumes differently. Most employers (67%) choose to review resumes later, 21% review them immediately, and 8% put off reviewing them. This is why it's so important to know the best time to send in your resume.

Understanding How Companies in New York are Hiring in January

In New York, hiring managers say January is the best time to send out your resume. About 36% are looking for employees with a "New Year, New Team" strategy, while 38% are evaluating their current staff with a "Strategic Shuffling" approach. If you've been sitting on your resume waiting for a job posting to send it out, don't wait. Send it out now!

Creating Impressive Resumes

Employers in New York say that they want customized, well-prepared, and individualized resumes. Having someone recommend you can make your application even more attractive, so keep that in mind.

