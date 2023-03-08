The National Women’s Hall Of Fame Calls New York Home

New York has a proud history in supporting the rights of women so it is only fitting that New York is the home of the National Women’s Hall of Fame.

The very first women’s rights convention was held in the small Upstate New York Finger Lakes town of Seneca Falls where Elizabeth Cady Stanton, fed up with being treated poorly and like a piece of property rather than an actual human, joined forces with a few of her friends to bring to light the fact that women are people and deserve to be treated as such.

The Seneca Falls Convention would help pave the way for a change in how women were treated in the United States, and it would also play a role in women eventually being allowed to vote.

Incorporated in 1969 in Seneca Falls, New York, the National Women’s Hall of Fame is a not-for-profit institution that honors the accomplishments of women in the United States of America.

The first women to be inducted into the National Women’s Hall of Fame included twenty women, among them Harriet Tubman, Elizabeth Cady Stanton, Eleanor Roosevelt, Susan B. Anthony, and Emily Dickinson.

In 2022, a new group of women was inducted and recognized for their contributions to not only the United States but to the world. Mia Hamm, Michelle Obama, Indra Nooyi, and Katherine Johnson were among the inductees.

Today, visitors are invited to visit the National Women’s Hall of Fame which is housed in a stunning old mill on Canal Street in Seneca Falls. Visitors can walk through the displays and learn about each of the women inducted into the Hall of Fame, learn about the history of women’s rights, and more.

Admission to the National Women's Hall of Fame is by donation and the gallery is open every day except for Wednesday from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

A Look Inside the National Women's Hall of Fame The National Women's Hall of Fame is located in Upstate New York's Seneca Falls and celebrates the outstanding accomplishments of American women.