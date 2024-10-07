You can tell that it is an election year. Every time that you turn on the TV or go on social media, there is an ad or someone making a comment on a politician that they don't agree with. What this is really creating is anxiety for everybody

So, if you’ve been feeling really anxious lately, here is some interesting news about anxiety levels in our state. A study by A Mission for Michael looked into anxiety and stress levels from 2019 to 2024.

Across the country, anxiety levels have been on the rise. Persistent anxiety can lead to health issues like heart problems, mental health disorders, and all sorts of other trouble.

When it comes to states, Louisiana takes the crown for the biggest increase in anxiety levels, with a 7% jump since 2019. Don't worry, New York isn't too far behind. Our anxiety levels have gone up by 4%, which is actually less than the national average of 5%.

Get our free mobile app

In New York, the counties that have seen the highest increase in anxiety levels are Cayuga, Hamilton, and Onondaga. They experienced a 6% rise in anxiety. On the flip side, Bronx County had the lowest increase at just 2%. That surprises me.

Now more then ever, it's important to keep an eye on our mental health, New York. We've got some work to do, but we're not alone in this anxiety rollercoaster. Let's look out for each other, find healthy ways to cope, and remember that we're all in this together.

If you are suffering stress or anxiety, PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE talk to someone. We've gotten so good at keeping it to ourselves, that even your loved ones can miss it. Believe me, I know. REMEMBER: Someone you know (and loves you) will miss you if you aren't here anymore.

Let's See the Most Stressful Jobs in the World Currently, these career fields are known to be the most stressful in the world. Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins