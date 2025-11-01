If you are a renter, then this will come as little surprise, the rent is getting out of control in the Empire State. A recent report has crowned New York as the second most expensive state to rent a place, with an average monthly rent hitting $2,739. That's not just a Big Apple problem, it's part of a bigger housing crisis that affects everyone..

The Struggles of American Renters

A survey by Ipsos iSay expressed the major concerns of renters who want to own a piece of the American dream. The top gripes? 51% of people are concerned about the sky-high cost of renting, 49% are sweating over insane property prices.

Meanwhile,35% are unhappy about the hefty tax bill. 34% are losing sleep over the steep interest rates, while 33% are losing sleep over the issue of homelessness.

Fears and Doubts About Owning a Home

More than half of American renters are doubting that they'll ever be able to buy a home, according to another survey. Women (63%) are more skeptical than men (52%) about ever owning property. The survey also showed that Baby Boomers are the biggest worriers at 67%, while Gen Z is still holding out hope for homeownership.

What's the Plan to Fix This Mess?

Here's the deal, we need some serious action to address this housing crisis. It's not just about New York or other expensive spots - it's about all of us. With home prices continuing to climb, we need to find a way to make sure that everyone has a chance at affordable housing.

It's time for the people in charge and change the policies, that will give everyone a shot at owning a piece of this American pie. Go here to see the average rent for the other states in the USA.

