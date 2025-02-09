State Police Puzzled by Disappearance of Upstate New York Man

March 5, 2025, will mark six years since anyone has had any contact with Brandon Williams of Endicott. Williams disappeared without a trace, and unfortunately, his face remains in the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System.

Last Sighting at Speedway Gas Station

Williams's parents reportedly left him at the Speedway gas station on Route 26 in the Town of Maine near Route 38B on March 5, 2019. According to sources, a female acquaintance then picked him up, and that was his last sighting.

Description of Williams at the Time of Disappearance

The New York State Police reported that Williams was wearing gray jeans, a red North Face hoodie, black and white Converse sneakers, a tan Carhart jacket with black writing on it, and a Patriots winter hat at the time of his disappearance.

Personal Details and Physical Description

Williams left all of his personal belongings behind and since he vanished, has had no contact with his two children, who he was very close to. His parents reached out to police for help finding their son on March 22, 2019, after not hearing from him since they dropped him off at the gas station.

Williams is 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds. He was 32 when he went missing, which would make him 38 in 2025. According to his listing on NamUs, Williams has a full-sleeve tattoo on his right arm and was injured on his right hand. New York State Police say that the tattoos are a microphone with the name Fat John on his right forearm and a spider web tattoo on his left elbow.

Concerns and Investigations

Troopers told WNBF News in April 2019 that Williams had a history of disappearing for months at a time. However, when he went missing in March 2019, family and friends expressed heightened concern, feeling that something wasn't right.

According to the New York State Police, Williams had no known medical conditions at the time of his disappearance and was not considered a threat to others. However, he had a history of drug use and was associated with questionable individuals.

Continuing Investigation and Call for Information

Despite conducting numerous interviews and extensive searches, the New York State Police have been unable to locate Williams. If you have any information regarding the mysterious disappearance of Brandon L. Williams, please call the New York State Police at (607) 775-1241, referencing case #8817807, or email nysvicap@troopers.ny.gov.

