Thursday, February 16th is "Do a Grouch a Favor Day" and it reminds me of that old saying, "Don't wake up grouchy in the morning...Do a favor and let him sleep while you listen to your favorite radio station."

Ironically enough, some people are only "happy" when they are grouchy or making others feel grouchy about themselves. It can be toxic for sure so today (and everyday), lets help a very grouchy person to turn their mood and frown upside down.

I know that inflation, Chinese balloons in the sky and rising crime can make even the happiest person a little grumpy. Maybe we need to try the Festivus way and air our grievances. So let's take a light-hearted look at what makes us grouchy. I'll go first.

Things That Make Us Grouchy And Smile At The Same Time

When you open the door for someone and let them go ahead of you into the store and they don't say "thank you" or acknowledge your act of kindness. It's not a huge deal when you let them go ahead of you when they are going into a big store. It's an act of kindness if you let them go ahead of you into Dunkin' because you are letting them ahead of you in line also.

This also reminds me of that insurance commercial, where you are holding the door for someone that is just a little to far away so they start to pick up the pace. I know that I've done that a time or two, it actually makes me laugh.

Telling me what I'm doing wrong when I golf. I say this all the time, "I can't believe that I'm paying money to do this to myself." Mark Twain supposedly weighed in on the subject of golf when he said "Golf is a good walk spoiled."

I've been encouraged to take lessons but then I wouldn't have any excuse for my poor play. the best advice I ever got was to take piano lessons instead.

Finally:

People Who Don't Eat Everything On Their Plate. It's more of a pet peeve and I should clarify. I'm not talking about overindulgence or stuffing yourself when you're not hungry.

I'm talking about all-you-can-eat buffets. The great thing about buffets is that it gives you a chance to try new foods. If you're not sure if you'll like it, then just take a little of it. Guess what, if you enjoy it and want more, you can get more. The food will also be hotter if you don't try to put it all on your plate the first time.

When my daughter, Tara was young, we would go to Ponderosa for lunch. I would purposely put less on my plate because I knew that her pretty eyes might be bigger then her stomach.

She was great about not taking too much but sometimes she would just get full quicker than other days. If she couldn't finish it all, I didn't want it to go to waste, so I would help her out. How I miss those memorable afternoons at Ponderosa.

If being grouchy makes you feel better, I would say that's a you-problem and I feel bad for you. So what makes you grouchy?

So if you know someone that's grouchy today (maybe it's even you), here are some memes that will bring a smile to even the grouchiest face.

