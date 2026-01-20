When winter hits in New York, many people start dreaming about warmer places. But new research says some of the best winter breaks might be right here at home. A new report looked at cities across the country to see which ones offer the best and most affordable staycations during the colder months.

New York Ranks Near the Top Nationwide

New York ranked as the third best winter staycation city in the entire country. Only Minneapolis and Chicago ranked higher. The study looked at cost of living, energy costs, winter temperatures, and how many free or low cost attractions every city offers. New York scored high because there is always something to do, even when it is cold outside.

New York City Is Packed With Things to Do

New York City was one of the top cities in the country for free and low cost attractions, with more than 200 places people can visit without spending much money. From museums and parks to indoor events and cultural spots, there are plenty of ways to get out of the house without breaking the bank.

People Are Searching for Staycation Ideas

The study also looked at how often people search online for winter staycation ideas. In New York, there were more than 25,000 winter staycation searches for every 100,000 residents.

Why Staying Local Can Make Sense in Winter

Winter travel can get expensive fast, especially when you throw in flights, hotels, and eating out. Staying local lets everyone save money while still taking a break from their normal routine. A staycation can be as simple as visiting a museum you have never been to, checking out a nearby town, or planning a few special outings.

A Different Way to Look at Winter in New York

Winter in New York is not always easy, but this report shows it can still be a good time to explore what is right in your own backyard. To see the other cities that offer affordable winter staycations, go here.

