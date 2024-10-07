New Regulation in New York Make These Illegal

A new ban in New York has made it illegal to use license plate covers, with fines of up to $500 for violators. This crackdown is part of the state's efforts to tackle toll evasion and ensure drivers are paying their fair share for the use of public infrastructure.

The ban, which went into effect on September 1, 2024, prohibits the sale of license plate covers and also increases penalties for anyone convicted of obscuring a license plate to avoid detection or toll collection. This measure is targeted at drivers who attempt to evade tolls on bridges, tunnels, and toll roads by covering, disguising, or altering their license plates.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul launched a multi-agency task force earlier in the year to crack down on "ghost" plates and "ghost" cars using fake or altered plates. The ban on license plate covers is a further step in this crackdown, aiming to hold drivers accountable for using illegal tactics to avoid toll payments.

According to the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles (NYSDMV), the banned covers, typically made of glass or plastic, distort a camera’s image of the plate, making the vehicle undetectable and allowing drivers to avoid paying tolls.

Mark J.F. Schroeder, the DMV Commissioner and Chair of the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee, emphasized that the new law is intended to ensure that everyone using public infrastructure is paying their fair share and to crack down on criminals who attempt to avoid detection when committing crimes using ghost plates or license plate coverings.

Drivers caught using plate covers can expect fines ranging from $50 to $500, and may be required to surrender the cover. Additionally, repeat plate-covering offenders risk having their vehicle registration suspended for up to 90 days.

By making license plate covers illegal, the state aims to ensure that drivers are abiding by toll regulations and contributing to the maintenance of public infrastructure through their fair share of toll payments.

