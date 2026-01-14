New Yorkers Are Obsessed With This LEGO Set

Xavi Cabrera via Unsplash Xavi Cabrera via Unsplash loading...

LEGO is still very popular, even with adults. A new study looked at which LEGO sets people searched for the most in each state. In New York, one set clearly stood out.

New York’s Favorite LEGO Set

New York’s favorite LEGO set is the Batman Classic TV Series Batmobile. This set is based on the Batmobile from the 1960s Batman TV show. It’s a classic design that many people recognize right away.

Why This Set Is So Popular

The Batmobile set is detailed and looks great when finished. It’s not just a toy. It’s also something people like to display in their homes. Many fans say they love it because it brings back memories of watching Batman on TV.

Not Just for Kids

This LEGO set is especially popular with adults. Many New Yorkers enjoy building LEGO as a way to relax. Sets like the Batmobile take time and patience, which makes finishing them feel rewarding.

A Classic Choice for New Yorkers

From comics to movies, New York has always had a very strong connection to pop culture. So it makes sense that a classic Batman set would be a favorite in the Empire State. The Batmobile combines nostalgia and fun all in one build.

The Bottom Line

If you live in New York and love LEGO, you’re not alone. The Batman Classic TV Series Batmobile is the most popular set in the state, proving that LEGO isn’t just for kids and that classic styles never go out of fashion. To see the most popular LEGO set in every state, go here.

