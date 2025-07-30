Is there anything better than enjoying a cup of coffee on the dock in the morning or taking a swim at sunset? There isn't much that beats it but owning a lakefront house is kind of a fantasy for most of us.

Get our free mobile app

A new survey from a real estate site asked thousands of Americans and Canadians which lakes they’d love to live on and guess what? Three of New York’s finest made the list.

Lake Houses Are Big Deals

Waterfront homes are pretty to look at and you are going to pay for the view. They actually sell for about 36% more than regular homes. That lake view isn’t cheap, but people are still lining up to snag it.

#19: Lake George

Lake George is spectacular with over 30 miles of clear, clean water running through the Adirondacks. There are actual private islands with boathouses there. The towns around the lake like Bolton Landing have the right amount of enough restaurants and shops to keep things fun without feeling touristy. Think: boating in the morning, steak dinner by the water at night.

#28: Skaneateles Lake

I actually thought this would be higher on the list because you can't (hardly) beat the crystal clear lake with a village straight out of a Hallmark movie. There’s a main street, boat docks, and little boutiques. The homes? You’ll see everything from historic stone mansions to modern glassy dream houses.

#44: Chautauqua Lake

Out in Western New York is Chautauqua Lake, and it is underrated. It’s got all the summer essentials: cute lake towns (Bemus Point!), fun waterfront homes, dock parties, and space to cruise around on a boat. Plus, there’s the Chautauqua Institution nearby, so you can mix in a little music, theater, or fun between naps on the deck.

Why Are People So Obsessed?

Because lakes are magic. The idea of escaping the noise and stress of everyday life for a place where the biggest decision is “kayak or nap?” In New York, you don’t have to fly across the country to get that peaceful, easy feeling.

Have a Sip At These 11 Finger Lakes Wine Tasting Rooms and Wine Bars The Finger Lakes is looking for a spring and summer season that will "pop." With dozens or wineries throughout the region, visitors will start trekking into the wine region in big numbers with the advent of warm weather. While there are any number of places to buy wine, we suggest you pick out a couple of wineries that have tasting rooms, or even check out some of the fun wine bars located in the villages across the Finger Lakes. Here is a starter list of some of the best. Most have food, from small charcuterie boards all the way to 5-star cuisine. All have great tastes for you to try. And many of them have that classic Finger Lakes view right outside their doors! Gallery Credit: Chuck D'Imperio