There’s something magical about a lakefront spot. Maybe it’s waking up with a cup of coffee on your dock or finishing the day with a swim as the sun sets. Whatever it is, lakefront homes have long been the dream for anyone looking for a second home or a summer escape. Waterfront properties sell for about 36% more than regular homes, according to Zillow.

New York Lakes Make a Big Splash on the National Stage

A recent survey of over 3,000 Americans and Canadians by Calgary Homes shows that three New York lakes are among the hottest lakefront real estate spots in North America. That’s right our state represents with Lake George, Skaneateles Lake, and Chautauqua Lake all making the list.

Lake George

At number 19 on the list is Lake George, stretching over 30 miles through the Adirondacks. Known for its crystal-clear water and strict environmental protections, Lake George offers luxury homes, private islands, and killer boathouses. Places like Bolton Landing and Lake George Village has great restaurants, hiking trails, and marinas—all without feeling too crowded. It’s one of the fanciest waterfront markets in the state for a reason.

Skaneateles Lake

Coming in at number 28 is Skaneateles Lake, located in the Finger Lakes. It’s famous for super clean water and a small-town vibe. The village is walkable, full of boat docks, and lined with historic buildings. Homes range from old stone estates to slick modern lake houses. Since it helps supply Syracuse with water, everyone’s committed to keeping it pristine and exclusive.

Chautauqua Lake

Last but not least, Chautauqua Lake made it in at number 44. This western New York lake is surrounded by communities like Bemus Point and Lakewood, where people live year-round.

The homes vary from cozy cottages to bigger waterfront houses with huge docks. The nearby Chautauqua Institution brings a vibe that makes this spot more than just a pretty lake, it’s a place with some serious substance.

If you’ve ever dreamed of owning a lake house, New York’s got you covered. Whether you want Adirondack luxury, Finger Lakes charm, or a cultural retreat by the water, these spots are attracting buyers nationwide who want to live that perfect dockside life. Go here to see the other most desired lakefront properties in the US.

