The Surprising Trend Of Job Changes In New York

Have you heard the term “job-to-job flow” or the "Great Reshuffling?" It's where workers go directly from one employer to another without going through a time of unemployment. It's where your job switches from city to city and industry to industry.

There is a new study that said at the end of 2023, almost 20,000 more people left New York for jobs in other cities than came in. Around 315,000 workers moved out, while only about 296,000 moved in.

Where They Went

Most people that left the Empire State moved to Philadelphia. While others went to Trenton, New Jersey, and cities like Albany, Buffalo, and Rochester.

Get our free mobile app

Many Stayed and Switched Jobs

Even though some moved away, most people in New York just changed jobs without moving. Over 1 million people stayed in New York but got new jobs.

Younger Workers Changed Jobs the Most

Millennials made up more than half of all job changes in New York. Gen X and older workers made up about one-quarter.

Big Job Changes in Certain Fields

Most job changes happened in healthcare, office and admin work, retail, and hospitality.

The Bottom Line

New York lost some workers to other cities, but many people here still found new jobs without leaving. If you want to see the places that are seeing the greatest increase when it comes to positive gains when it comes to job-to-job flow, go here.

18 Jobs a Person Under 18 Is Forbidden From Doing in New York State According to the state of New York, there are 18 jobs that anyone under the age of 18 is forbidden from doing in the state. These are those jobs. Gallery Credit: Traci Taylor